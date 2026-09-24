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    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals

    15:06, 24 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova has propelled to the women’s boxing quarterfinals at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals
    Photo credit: Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the women’s 51 kg round of 16, Balkibekova faced India’s Sakshi Chaudhary.

    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals
    Photo credit: Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh boxer claimed a 3-2 victory to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

    Balkibekova will next face Japan’s Yuna Nishinaka on September 28.

    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals
    Photo credit: Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, Kazakh epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov won silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Asian Games Asia Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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