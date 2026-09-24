Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals
15:06, 24 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova has propelled to the women’s boxing quarterfinals at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In the women’s 51 kg round of 16, Balkibekova faced India’s Sakshi Chaudhary.
The Kazakh boxer claimed a 3-2 victory to secure her place in the quarterfinals.
Balkibekova will next face Japan’s Yuna Nishinaka on September 28.
Earlier, Kazakh epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov won silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.