Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova advances to Asian Games quarterfinals

In the women’s 51 kg round of 16, Balkibekova faced India’s Sakshi Chaudhary.

Photo credit: Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh boxer claimed a 3-2 victory to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

Balkibekova will next face Japan’s Yuna Nishinaka on September 28.

Photo credit: Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Kazakh epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov won silver at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.