Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev enter top 10 at ISSF Shooting World Cup

Paired with Islam Satpayev, Alexandra Le took 8th place in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

Kazakhstan’s Elizaveta Bezrukova and Konstantin Malinovsky claimed 10th place in the same event.

China claimed the gold medal, while India took silver, and Argentina took the third place.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin has missed out on a medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Buenos Aires.