EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Gerlits breaks into Paralympic Final

    16:00, 13 March 2026

    Kazakhstani cross-country skier and biathlete Alexandr Gerlits reached the final in the men’s sitting 4.5 km race, recording a time of 10:53 in the para biathlon qualifying round at 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Gerlits breaks into Paralympic Final
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Yerbol Khamitov, Yuri Berezin, and Sergey Usoltsev will also compete in the final sprint.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yerbol Khamitov had finished eighth at 2026 Paralympics.

    Sport Paralympic Games Kazakhstan Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All