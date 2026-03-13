Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Gerlits breaks into Paralympic Final
16:00, 13 March 2026
Kazakhstani cross-country skier and biathlete Alexandr Gerlits reached the final in the men’s sitting 4.5 km race, recording a time of 10:53 in the para biathlon qualifying round at 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yerbol Khamitov, Yuri Berezin, and Sergey Usoltsev will also compete in the final sprint.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yerbol Khamitov had finished eighth at 2026 Paralympics.