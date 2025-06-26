Kazakhstan's judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova moves up to 2nd spot in world ranking

Abiba Abuzhakynova moved up two spots to rank second in the women’s 48kg after she claimed the historic silver at the IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary.

Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov, who has not had a bout since the start of the year, remains positioned 9th in the men’s -60kg in the IJF ranking.

Olympic bronze medalist and World Championships silver medalist Gusman Kyrgyzbayev made it to the top 10 in the men’s -66kg ranking.

As reported previously, female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.