Kazakhstan's judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova moves up to 2nd spot in world ranking
Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova, Yeldos Smetov and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev are ranked in the Top 10 in their categories according to the latest edition of the IJF World Ranking List, Kazinform Ne3ws Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry.
Abiba Abuzhakynova moved up two spots to rank second in the women’s 48kg after she claimed the historic silver at the IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary.
Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov, who has not had a bout since the start of the year, remains positioned 9th in the men’s -60kg in the IJF ranking.
Olympic bronze medalist and World Championships silver medalist Gusman Kyrgyzbayev made it to the top 10 in the men’s -66kg ranking.
As reported previously, female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam.