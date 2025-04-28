Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik upsets defending champion Andrey Rublev at 2025 Madrid Open
08:26, 28 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s singles top-seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament – the Mutua Madrid Open 2025 in Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik, ranked 74th by the ATP, outplayed world No.7 Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.
Bublik will next face No. 23 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the fourth round of the tournament.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi had won the floor exercise gold at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo.