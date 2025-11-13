EN
    Kazakhstan’s Aleem language app outperforms Duolingo

    13:30, 13 November 2025

    The Aleem language application, developed by young Kazakh innovators, outstripped the well-known Duolingo platform just days after the launch, its developer, Assylzhan Altai, told Bugin Live program on Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Screenshot from video

    According to him, the key advantage of the Aleem platform, unlike Duolingo, is a personalized study plan for each learner and according to each user’s knowledge level, interests, and learning style.

    On the first day of launch, Aleem ranked first in App Store education charts in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan and ranked second in Russia and Azerbaijan. In just three days, over 60,000 users from 107 countries joined the platform.

    He stressed that currently, Kazakhstan ranks 103rd out of 118 countries in the English Proficiency Index. Their goal is to improve the country’s rankings.

    Currently, it is available on iOS devices, while the Android version is being developed.

    Noteworthy, the Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the U.S.-based company Groq signed a memorandum of cooperation to deploy computing infrastructure and advance AI solutions. 

