During visits to the Kazakhstan Oil Equipment Plant and the KazFeltec wool processing facility, the Prime Minister focused on expanding domestic production and increasing the share of high-value-added products.

Deputy governor of the Aktobe region Abzal Abdikarimov briefed the Prime Minister on the implementation of investment projects across the region.

During the first ten months of 2026, fixed capital investment in the region surpassed 1 trillion tenge, marking an 8.2% increase year-over-year. Foreign direct investment also doubled, reaching $357.2 million.

The region is pursuing a range of investment projects across the energy, mechanical engineering, food processing, and other sectors. Plans are also being considered to establish a special economic zone, which could attract an additional 400 billion tenge in investment and generate more than 1,500 jobs.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

During his visit to Aktobe, Bektenov toured the Kazakhstan Oil Equipment Plant, where a total of 7.4 billion tenge has been invested in the facility's development.

With an annual production capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 metric tons, the plant manufactures a wide range of equipment for the oil and gas industry, including tubing and casing pipes, wellhead equipment, valves, and heat exchangers.

Production has grown significantly this year. In the first nine months of 2026, casing pipe output rose by 31.4% to 14,100 metric tons, while production of other oilfield equipment reached 7,400 metric tons, up from just 179 metric tons during the same period in 2025.

The plant's products are primarily intended for the domestic market, helping Kazakhstan reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas equipment.

To further expand its operations, the company plans to build a fourth workshop specializing in medium- and high-pressure valves and gate valves. The 700 million tenge project is expected to become operational in 2027.

The company is also considering a separate project to establish a metal casting facility for the production of metal blanks and components, with an estimated investment of 2 billion tenge.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Bektenov then visited KazFeltec, a plant specializing in advanced wool processing and the manufacture of nonwoven materials.

According to Plant Director Yerlan Dzhanabergenov, the facility was launched in 2025 with a total investment of 5.3 billion tenge, financed through private funding and support from the Industrial Development Fund.

Equipped with machinery from Italian manufacturer CORMATEX, the plant can process up to 3,600 metric tons of wool annually, producing as much as 2,200 metric tons of finished goods. The project has also created 50 jobs.

Using natural sheep's wool, KazFeltec produces thermal and acoustic insulation materials for the construction, furniture, and other industries.

KazFeltec sources its wool from farms across the Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, providing local farmers with a reliable market for their products and a steady source of income.

The company's products are currently sold domestically, with plans to enter international markets in the future.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Following his visits, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Aktobe regional administration and relevant government agencies to ensure that investment projects aimed at expanding domestic production, increasing value-added processing, and creating new jobs are implemented on schedule. He also called for continued support for investors and the timely commissioning of new production facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Construction reported continued growth in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector, driven by the launch of new facilities and an expanding range of domestically produced goods.

Manufacturing output rose by 9.3% in the first ten months of 2026, while 125 projects worth a combined 900 billion tenge have been launched since the beginning of the year.

Key priorities include expanding advanced raw material processing, developing the automotive and railway equipment manufacturing industries, and establishing industrial clusters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new corn processing plant operated by Kazkrakhmal LLP had begun operations in the Shardara district of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region.