The new plant has an annual processing capacity of 150,000 metric tons of corn and has created 500 jobs.

Equipped with modern technology, the facility operates with minimal waste, processing up to 98% of the raw corn into usable products.

Initially, the plant will produce modified starch, gluten, corn extract, corn pulp, and other products. Once it reaches full capacity, its product range will expand to 28 items, including higher-value products such as maltodextrin, molasses, and syrups used in the food industry and related sectors.

To ensure a reliable supply of raw materials for the plant, the Turkistan region is gradually expanding corn cultivation and introducing drip irrigation systems. This is particularly important given the region's limited water resources, as corn requires considerably less water than rice.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin noted that Kazakhstan has long been a major producer and exporter of grain, with annual harvests exceeding 24 million metric tons in each of the past three years.

He said these strong harvests not only allow Kazakhstan to meet domestic demand and maintain its export position but also create opportunities to expand grain processing within the country.

"Our goal is to move beyond exporting raw grain and focus on producing higher-value products. Kazakhstan currently operates three grain processing plants with a combined annual capacity of 510,000 metric tons. This year, the first phase of Fufeng Group's complex began operations in the Zhambyl region, with the capacity to process 500,000 metric tons of corn annually," Zhumangarin said.

He also highlighted four major investment projects currently under development or implementation, including two in the Akmola region, one in the Kostanay region, and another in Astana.

"Together, these new facilities will bring Kazakhstan's annual grain processing capacity to as much as 5.8 million metric tons, allowing the country to produce more higher-value products and increase exports of processed agricultural goods," he added.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Central Asia's largest cattle feedlot, with an annual capacity of 50,000 head, had opened in the Kozhatogai district of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region.