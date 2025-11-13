Kazakhstan’s Akmola region boosting flood resilience

Akhmetzhanov said flood safety remains a priority for the region, that has 494 lakes and 111 rivers.

This year, the flood management strategy, focusing on prevention rather than combating impacts, has been changed. Large-scale work to protect residents and infrastructure was carried out. 44 kilometers of riverbeds, including the Kalkutan, Nura, Shagalaly and Zhabai rivers, were cleared and deepened, as well as 18 key hydraulic structures were reinforced and restored, said the governor during a briefing at the Central Communication Service.

According to him, the works done will make it possible to effectively manage 80 million cubic meters of meltwater and overflow from rivers in spring.

In Astrakhan, Sandyktau, and Zerendi districts, 37 households have been relocated from flood-risk zones. As part of the renovation program, another 53 households in Bulandy district are to be resettled from hazardous areas. This work is ongoing, added Akhmetzhanov.

Earlier, it was reported over 7,000 families are to receive new housing in Akmola region.