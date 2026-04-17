Kazakhstan ranked one of world’s top 20 countries for aviation safety

The meeting was also attended by Nicolas Rallo, Regional Director for the ICAO European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office, as well as Timur Tlegenov, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to ICAO.

Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee chairwoman warmly welcomed Toshiyuki Onuma to the role of ICAO Council President, highlighting that his professional background will foster further dynamic growth in global aviation.

While commending Kazakhstan’s very active position and its contribution to ICAO activities, Onuma stressed that the country’s dedication to the organization's principles is widely recognized.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee

It is vital for me to understand how the Organization can best serve member states and address their specific support requirements. In this context, your actions represent an exceptionally positive signal, he said.

In turn, Nicolas Rallo noted the uniqueness of Kazakhstan, highlighting the achievements of the country's aviation industry in recent years.

We see a state that demonstrates a model of strategy, a model of partnership, which used to receive support from ICAO, but now supports other states itself, sharing knowledge and demonstrating practical experience, and we’re deeply grateful, he said.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee

According to Saltanat Tompiyeva, Kazakhstan's aviation sector reached top-20 global status in 2025 by hitting 95.7 percent compliance with security standards, up from 62 percent. Passenger demand jumped 80 percent over pre-pandemic levels, while flight safety oversight reached 82 percent, exceeding global (69.3 percent) and European (76 percent) averages after significant improvement since 2009.

By ratifying amendments to Articles 50(a) and 56 of the Chicago Convention, Kazakhstan has paved the way to seek a seat on the ICAO Council during the upcoming Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly. The ratification of the amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation ensures the entry into force of decisions to expand the membership of the ICAO Council and the ICAO Air Navigation Commission.

As the largest of the world's 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs), Kazakhstan pointed out that Mali and Uganda are currently the only two LLDC members in the Council.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee

Tompiyeva updated the ICAO Council President on Kazakhstan’s efforts to create an independent aviation accident investigation body, build a new training center in Astana, and modernize its aviation infrastructure on a large scale.

In conclusion, the Civil Aviation Committee chairwoman extended an invitation to the ICAO Council President to attend the ICAO Global Aviation Security Symposium 2026 (Security Week), taking place in Kazakhstan from October 20-22.

The country is making history by hosting the first large-scale international event under the auspices of ICAO and one of the largest aviation security forums within the region.

As part of her participation in ICAO GISS 2026, Tompiyeva held additional meetings with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO EUR/NAT Regional Director Nicolas Rallo, and Director General of Civil Aviation of the Kingdom of Morocco Tarik Talibi.

She also met with the heads of ministries and aviation authorities from Canada, France, Denmark, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, and Nigeria, as well as the leadership of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), and the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC).

The meetings concluded with a mutual pledge to enhance partnership, exchange industry best practices, and pursue collaborative initiatives within the ICAO framework.

Previously, Qazinform reported the International Air Transport Association will hold the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Cairo, Egypt, from May 19-21, 2026, bringing together industry leaders to address the future of ground operations.