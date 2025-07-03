EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova advances to semis at World Boxing Cup in Astana

    20:00, 3 July 2025

    Kazakhstani boxer Aidana Zabynbekova moved into the semifinal of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana after her opponent American Alyssa Mendoza withdrew before their bout, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova advances to semis at World Boxing Cup in Astana
    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakh two-time champion and Asian Championships silver medalist Aidana Zabynbekova is competing in the women’s -57kg weight category.

    The semifinal and final bouts are set to take place on July 5-6.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s junior chess players won two medals at the FIDE World Cup for youth held in Batumi, Georgia. 

    Sport Boxing Astana Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All