Kazakhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova advances to semis at World Boxing Cup in Astana
20:00, 3 July 2025
Kazakhstani boxer Aidana Zabynbekova moved into the semifinal of the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana after her opponent American Alyssa Mendoza withdrew before their bout, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakh two-time champion and Asian Championships silver medalist Aidana Zabynbekova is competing in the women’s -57kg weight category.
The semifinal and final bouts are set to take place on July 5-6.
