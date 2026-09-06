Kazakhstan’s Aidana Kumartayeva claims bronze at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

The medal was Kazakhstan’s first of the tournament.

Kumartayeva competed in the women’s -49kg category on the opening day and reached the semifinals, where she faced reigning world champion Liu You-yun of Chinese Taipei. After a closely contested bout, the Kazakh athlete was defeated and finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

Photo credit: The Sports Development Directorate

Kazakhstan has sent six athletes to Muju, with the tournament bringing together 248 taekwondo athletes from 46 countries.

The event is the second stop of this season’s World Taekwondo Grand Prix series, with the final stage scheduled to take place in Astana this fall.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had retained fifth place in the latest FIDE world rankings for September 2026.