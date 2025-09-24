Kazakhstan’s AI solution set to transform UK certification market

With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, TrustExam.ai, together with Astana Hub and other Kazakh IT companies, participated in London Tech Week in June 2025 – the UK’s largest annual technology exhibition, attracting over 45,000 participants from more than 90 countries.

At the Kazakhstan country stand, TrustExam.ai delivered a series of high-level pitch sessions and engaged directly with UK leaders in AI and fintech. These engagements paved the way for the company’s strategic collaboration with DIA in the UK certification market.

The initiative will digitally transform the UK’s theoretical examination system for car and motorcycle drivers. By integrating artificial intelligence, the solution is designed to ensure fairness and objectivity while making the process faster, more accessible, and scalable.

According to TrustExam.ai, candidates will benefit from shorter wait times, flexible scheduling, and a smoother path from training to licensing. For examination authorities and training centres, the technology boosts testing capacity without compromising quality or reliability.

Carly Brookfield, Chief Executive of the DIA, commented: “DIA already sets a high bar for reliability and standards in practical testing and instructor development. This new partnership with TrustExam.ai will allow us to deliver even more robust, efficient, and user-friendly solutions to assess the competence of those seeking to become licensed drivers or enter the driver training profession.”

About TrustExam.ai: TrustExam.ai is a Kazakhstan-based AI platform and a member of Stanford University’s StartX startup ecosystem. Serving over 2 million users annually, the platform supports government agencies, universities, and testing centres in advancing academic integrity and secure certification processes.

About Driving Instructors Association (DIA): The Driving Instructors Association (DIA) is the UK’s largest professional body for driving instructors, representing the industry and supporting continued professional development. Its “Diamond Advanced Motorists” division is an internationally recognised brand in advanced driver training and partners with public and private organisations worldwide.

To note, at the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Artificial Intelligence as a “major breakthrough that can be a true engine of human progress”.