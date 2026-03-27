Kazakhstan’s AI and fintech solutions presented to EAEU premiers

The forum’s exposition featured projects from startups and IT companies, solutions in robotics and AI drones, GameDev initiatives, as well as the AI Talent Hub platform with educational, expert, and applied formats of interaction. This approach reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing a unified digital ecosystem.

The heads of delegations examined developments in artificial intelligence for public administration, industry, and urban infrastructure.

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Dmitriy Mun, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, presented infrastructure initiatives, including the AlemGPT multi-agent platform, which covers 35 public services, and the National AI Platform project. In the field of digital infrastructure, projects for developing data centers and energy were presented.

Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakhtelecom JSC, showed a visual representation of the draft project “Data Center Valley,” which envisions the step-by-step development of a technology cluster, the launch of AI data centers with a 50 MW capacity each, and the expansion of energy infrastructure.

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Digital solutions for the urban environment were also presented. In particular, Arman Sabitov, Deputy Mayor of Shymkent, introduced the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), the AIQYN digital school safety system, and a unified drone infrastructure for real-time response for public safety, environmental protection, and urban management.

In the human capital and fintech development segment, solutions from Freedom Holding Corp. were showcased. The company’s CEO, Timur Turlov, presented initiatives to integrate AI into education and business processes, including the launch of a joint project with OpenAI to provide Kazakhstani educators with access to ChatGPT Edu, and demonstrated Freedom’s AI solutions: personal voice assistants for business and everyday services, enabling the automation of operations and enhancing user convenience within SuperApp.

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Yerkebulan Ilyassov, Board Chairman at Alageum Electric Group, demonstrated a suite of Smart Grid solutions aimed at creating next-generation smart electrical grids. The presented architecture integrates generation facilities, transmission and distribution lines, energy storage systems, smart devices, and end users into a single digital environment.

Furthermore, the exposition featured a transformer monitoring system and AI-based solutions for forecasting solar power generation. Implementing a digital substation and related solutions helps reduce technical losses by up to 30%, commercial losses by 5–10%, peak load by 10–15%, and increase AI models' forecasting accuracy to 95%.

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Particular attention was paid to integration processes. Varos Simonyan, a member of the Board for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Commission, presented the launch of a cross-border electronic document management system with a service for verifying electronic digital signatures (EDS) in a B2B format, which enables real-time authentication of documents and reduces administrative costs in cross-border interactions.

The Startup Alley also featured AI Startify Incubator, Auezov AI First, Ushqyn AI Operator, AIJan, and CortexAI, reflecting Kazakhstan’s commitment to building its own ecosystem of AI solutions — from university developments to applied services for government, business, education, and healthcare.

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Earlier, an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held as part of Kazakhstan’s presidency of the EAEU bodies, concluded in Shymkent.