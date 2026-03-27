Deepening ties and digital innovation: What EAEU PMs agreed upon in Shymkent

On March 27, an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council successfully concluded in Shymkent under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the EAEU bodies.

According to the Government’s press service, the prime ministers of member states discussed a wide range of issues relating to the development of Eurasian integration, including industrial cooperation, technological development, customs regulation, economic stability, digital transformation, and consumer rights protection.

Speeches were delivered by the Prime Minister of Belarus, Alexander Turchin; the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev; the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin; and the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan. The heads of the EAEU observer states, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Óscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, also addressed the meeting.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Twelve documents were signed following the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Shymkent. The adopted decisions are aimed at further developing integration processes and strengthening the economic stability of the member states.

On March 27, 2026, an expanded sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council began in Shymkent under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov.

On January 1, 2026, Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) governing bodies. In this regard, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the member states, outlining the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in light of current economic realities.

In his speech, Olzhas Bektenov proposed creating an AI platform to coordinate freight flows within the Eurasian Economic Union. He noted that the geographical location of EAEU member states offers significant advantages for transit and logistics, but that modernising infrastructure and introducing modern transport management systems are necessary to fully realise these opportunities.

Kazakhstan is also leading the way in the digitalisation of veterinary and phytosanitary controls within the EAEU.

The next Eurasian Economic Union meeting will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on August 6-7, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had outlined its priorities for EAEU chairmanship.