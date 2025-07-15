Kazakhstan’s agriculture sector grows by 3.7% in 1H of 2025 - Ministry of Agriculture

Addressing the Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov claimed the growth was driven by an increase in livestock production by 3.2% (1,659.8 billion tenge) and in crop production by 14.5% (105.1 billion tenge).

He claimed the annual agricultural growth targets are expected to be achieved through timely sowing and harvesting campaigns. The total sown area in 2025 reached 23.7 million hectares.

Minister Saparov reminded that, following the instructions of the Head of State, consistent efforts are ongoing to diversify the sowing of agricultural crops.

“The area sown with wheat has been reduced by 750 thousand hectares in two years. At the same time, the area planted with high-margin and in-demand crops such as oilseeds has increased by 500 thousand hectares, and forage crops by 120 thousand hectares,” Saparov revealed.

To support farmers, the amount of subsidized financing for sowing campaign in 2025 was increased to 700 billion tenge at a ‘pure’ annual rate of 5%. On top of that, 250 billion tenge was allocated to a preferential leasing program for domestically produced agricultural machinery. This, according to the minister, will significantly renew the machinery fleet in rural areas.

“Presently, 98.8% of grain crops are in good and satisfactory condition,” he noted.

The livestock sector also shows positive dynamics. The number of cattle increased by 8.3% (8.8 million head), horses by 4.7% (4.7 million head), camels by 4.5% (301.2 thousand head), and poultry by 2.7% (47.7 million head). The number of small cattle remained at last year’s level - 23.5 million head.

Meat production in carcass weight rose by 1.5%, reaching 530 thousand tons, while milk production increased by 7%, totaling 1,848.1 thousand tons.

Earlier, National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin has claimed the inflation rate is set to decrease to 10% by yearend.