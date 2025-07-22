Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to China rise 35% in Jan-May

Kazakhstan-China agricultural trade rose 10% to reach 1.4 billion US dollars in 2024, and continued its upward trend into the first five months of 2025, topping 736.9 million US dollars, up 36% year-on-year.

Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to China stood at 1.1 billion US dollars in 2024, marking a 4% on-year growth, and 513.4 million US dollars in January-May 2025, 35% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance investment cooperation, as four major projects worth around 2.8 billion US dollars are underway in Kazakhstan with Chinese capital.

Chinese Ambassador Han Chunlin highlighted the high-level agricultural cooperation between the two countries as well as the Chinese side’s interest in boosting the mutual trade and expanding investment cooperation, sanitary and veterinary control and agricultural innovations.

In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to further promote comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation in the agricultural sector.

As reported earlier, in the first six months of this year, the number of China-Central Asia freight train runs surged by 25% year-on-year.