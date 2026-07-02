Kazakhstan's agricultural cooperatives increase output by 40%

As of late 2025, 4,894 agricultural cooperatives were operating nationwide, an increase of 429 cooperatives, or 9.6 percent, from 2024.

The number of active agricultural cooperatives grew in nearly all regions of the country, with the largest increases recorded in Ulytau, Pavlodar, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions. Turkistan region accounted for the highest number of cooperatives, with 994, representing more than 20 percent of the national total.

By sector, livestock farming accounted for the largest share, with 1,882 cooperatives, followed by 1,554 cooperatives engaged in mixed farming.

The total value of agricultural output produced by cooperatives reached 117.6 billion tenge in current prices in 2025, while total product sales rose 22.2 percent year over year.

Agricultural cooperatives also expanded their machinery fleets. Compared with 2024, the number of tractors increased by 24.9 percent, while the number of plows rose 11.1 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan enters the world’s top 6 sunflower oil exporters.