Kazakhstan’s aerials performance at Milano 2026 unveiled

The men’s aerials event had been postponed several times due to harsh weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, poor visibility and strong winds.

On February 20, the fog cleared and the snowfall subsided, allowing the competition to proceed as scheduled.

Four Kazakh skiers entered the men’s qualification, yet none cracked the top six in the opening round, leaving them to fight for a place in the second qualification stage.

Following two jumps, Roman Ivanov, 24, recorded the best result among the Kazakh competitors, finishing 13th with 105.75 points for his top-scoring attempt. Since only the higher of the two jumps was counted, he ultimately fell 5.31 points short of 12th place and a spot in the final.

Sherzod Khashirbayev, 22, secured 16th place with 98.67 points, while Olympic newcomers Assan Assylkhan, 16, and Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov, 19, finished 18th and 19th, scoring 93.21 and 90.50 points, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that Sofya Samodelkina of Kazakhstan received a career-best score of 68.47 points in the women’s short program in figure skating, placing 12th and securing a spot among the top 24 skaters to advance to the free program.