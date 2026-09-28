Kazakhstan’s Adilet Akhmetgali secures Kurash bronze at Asian Games
12:09, 28 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Adilet Akhmetgali has won a bronze medal in the Kurash competition at the 20th Asian Games in the men’s 81kg weight category, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of the Sports Development Directorate under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Akhmetgali faced Akhror Ziyodullayev of Uzbekistan in his bout.
The Kazakhstani athlete lost the match 0-10, securing a bronze medal at the continental competition.
The result adds another medal to Kazakhstan’s tally at the 20th Asian Games.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the artistic swimming bronze at the 2026 Asian Games.