Kazakhstan's Abkhazava podiums at Formula Regional European Championship

This is one of the most significant achievements for Kazakh motorsport in several years. In the second race of the round at Belgium's legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Alexander started from fifth position. However, on the fourth lap, the Kazakhstani driver took advantage of a battle between rivals — Poland's Jan Przyrowski and France's Alexandre Munoz — and managed a spectacular overtake of both drivers.

From there, Abkhazava confidently held second position until the finish line, becoming the silver medalist of the round.

It is worth mentioning that since 2023, Alexander Abkhazava has been competing in Formula series, securing three victories and ten podium finishes in international competitions. In the 2026 Formula Regional Middle East Trophy season, the Kazakhstani driver finished third overall, proving his skill and consistency.

The fourth round of the Formula Regional European Championship will take place at Italy's legendary Monza circuit from June 19 to 21.

Earlier, seventeen-year-old Kazakh tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly got his junior French Open campaign off to a winning start.