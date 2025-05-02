EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova settles for bronze at Dushanbe Judo Grand Slam

    18:43, 2 May 2025

    Judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova won Team Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2025 Dushanbe Grand Slam, when she settled for bronze in the women’s -48kg event, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova settles for bronze at Dushanbe Judo Grand Slam
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan reached the penultimate round in the women’s -48kg event, where she lost to Wenna Zhuang of China. Later, the Kazakhstani snatched an early win over Ulbusin Khakimova of Uzbekistan in the third-place match.

    Earlier, Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru. 

    Judo Sport Tajikistan Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All