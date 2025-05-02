Kazakhstan’s Abiba Abuzhakynova settles for bronze at Dushanbe Judo Grand Slam

Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan reached the penultimate round in the women’s -48kg event, where she lost to Wenna Zhuang of China. Later, the Kazakhstani snatched an early win over Ulbusin Khakimova of Uzbekistan in the third-place match.

Earlier, Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.