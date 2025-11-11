Kazakhstan’s Abai Region to get its own gold processing plant

According to Uali, the number of ongoing projects has grown from 29 to 97, while the volume of investments has increased from KZT 2.2 to 3.5 trillion. 50 projects have been featured into the National Digital Investment Platform.

Valued at over KZT 577 billion and spanning 297.5 km, the Ayagoz-Bakhty railway, developed by China Harbour Engineering Company in the region, happens to be one of the largest investment projects countrywide.

Speaking of the project, governor Uali revealed that it had already attracted KZT 30 billion in investments since 2023. “Land plots totaling 10,500 ha have been reserved, a feasibility study has been approved,” he pointed out.

On top of that, Türkiye’s Miryildiz Kz Ltd has begun construction of a gold processing plant with a total investment of $480 million.

“This year, 14 projects worth KZT 25.9 billion are scheduled for completion, creating 453 jobs. Of these, seven projects worth KZT 13.3 billion have already been put into commission, generating 124 workplaces,” Berik Uali added.

In his words, seven more projects totaling KZT 12.6 billion are expected to be commissioned by yearend.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh government is set to double funding for the Abai Region.