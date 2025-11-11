Kazakh government doubles funding for Abai region

Akim noted that the region has maintained positive socio-economic growth during the first nine months of the year.

“Growth is observed in transportation — 123.4%, communications — 106.4%, manufacturing — 101.3%, domestic trade — 105.9%, agriculture — 102.8%, and investment attraction — 103.1%. In the housing sector, 159.9 thousand sq. m of new housing have been commissioned,” Berik Uali said.

Tax and mandatory payments to the state budget amounted to 441.4 billion tenge, with 316.7 billion going to the national budget and 124.7 billion to the local budget, marking a 137.3% increase compared with last year.

“At the time Abai region was established, the total budget stood at 251.3 billion tenge. Today, thanks to the support of the President and the Government, this amount has doubled to 500.9 billion tenge,” the governor added.

Efforts to modernize infrastructure and enhance residents’ quality of life will proceed in phases.

