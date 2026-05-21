Kazakhstan's 6.5% GDP growth boosts state budget revenues

Deputy Minister of Finance Dauren Temirbekov announced this while presenting the Government's budget performance report in the Majilis of Parliament.

State budget revenues reached 21.1 trillion tenge against a target of 21.4 trillion tenge, while own revenues excluding transfers amounted to 15.3 trillion tenge.

"Overall, compared to 2024, revenues excluding transfers rose by KZT 1.8 trillion, a growth rate of 113.2%. This includes tax revenues increasing by KZT 2.2 trillion, or 117.5%," Temirbekov said.

According to him, several factors contributed to the boost in state budget revenues:

Economic 6.5% growth in 2025;

Rising prices for gold, silver, aluminum, copper, and zinc in 2025 led to increased revenues from mining and manufacturing by about KZT 800 billion, or 17% compared to 2024;

An 11.1% appreciation of the tenge's exchange rate compared to 2024;

An 8.8% year-on-year increase in imports from third countries, totaling $3.6 billion;

A 4.4% increase in imports from EAEU countries in 2025 compared to 2024, totaling $882.4 million.

The Ministry of Finance also reported a rise in tax revenues. According to the ministry, corporate income tax revenues grew by 24%, or KZT 880 billion, while value-added tax revenues increased by 18%, or KZT 932.5 billion.

Additionally, tax and customs administration measures generated over KZT 700 billion in additional budget revenues by the end of 2025.

Earlier, the National Statistics Bureau reported that Kazakhstan's real GDP growth reached 6.5% year-over-year in 2025. By production approach, GDP amounted to KZT 159.5 million.