Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5% in the first eight months of 2025, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.
Growth was primarily fueled by positive trends in trade, industry, and communications.
Industry expanded by 7.6%, with accelerated growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2024.
Key growth areas in manufacturing included mechanical engineering (+15.1%), food production (+10.1%), oil refining (+7.6%), the chemical industry (+7.5%), and metallurgy (+1.1%).
The trade sector grew by 8.9%, supported primarily by wholesale trade, which represents 66.6% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).
Construction expanded by 18.1%, while services in the transport and storage sector increased by 21.5%. Agricultural output grew by 3.4%.
As reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin has presented a forecast of the country’s socio-economic development for 2026-2028.