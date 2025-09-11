Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months

Growth was primarily fueled by positive trends in trade, industry, and communications.

Photo credit: the Ministry of National Economy

Industry expanded by 7.6%, with accelerated growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

Key growth areas in manufacturing included mechanical engineering (+15.1%), food production (+10.1%), oil refining (+7.6%), the chemical industry (+7.5%), and metallurgy (+1.1%).

The trade sector grew by 8.9%, supported primarily by wholesale trade, which represents 66.6% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).

Construction expanded by 18.1%, while services in the transport and storage sector increased by 21.5%. Agricultural output grew by 3.4%.

