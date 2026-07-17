Kazakhstan unveils unified interbank QR payment system

Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor of the National Bank, announced that the new system will enable Kazakhstanis to make transfers between different banks by entering a phone number.

"Most banks have already been integrated into the platform. I think that within a matter of hours, all citizens of Kazakhstan will be able to transfer money via phone numbers, regardless of their servicing bank," Zhalenov stated.

Alongside this, the unified interbank QR system is being launched.

"The operating principle is incredibly simple. You just open your banking app, scan the QR code at any terminal, and pay — nothing changes for you. It is important to mention that no additional apps or terminals are required. Everything will function seamlessly through the existing infrastructure," he explained.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan plans to officially launch the digital tenge on July 18.