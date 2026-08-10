Kazakhstanis show high trust in President - survey

8,000 respondents aged 18 and above from 17 regions, as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, participated in the survey.

The highest level of trust in the President was recorded among young people aged 18-29. 90.1% of respondents in this age group expressed trust (combining “yes” and “rather yes”), marking the highest figure among all age groups surveyed.

Education is one of the key factors associated with political trust: the higher the level of education, the greater the reported trust in the President. While 81.8% of respondents with a lower level of education expressed trust, the figure rises to 89.7% among those with higher education. The high level of public trust in the Head of State is closely correlated with strong support for government policies.

The majority of the population, or 81.5%, believe that the country is developing in the right direction.

85.4% of young people aged 18-29 demonstrate the highest level of support for state policy. The share of respondents who consider the country’s development trajectory to be correct or rather correct gradually declines with age. Nevertheless, it remains relatively high, reaching 76.9% among the oldest age group (those over 60).

86% of citizens with higher education recognize Kazakhstan's development direction as correct.

Overall, age structure and educational background of respondents remain the key determinants of variation in both the level of trust in the President and support for the country’s development trajectory.

The study found no significant differences between men’s and women’s views, or between urban and rural residents, regarding trust in the President and support for the country’s development trajectory.

Young Kazakhstanis and people with higher education, regardless of their gender or type of settlement, turned out to be most optimistic about the country’s socio-political development trajectory.

The high level of education among those who support the country's current development path indicates a shift from emotional to rational trust: citizens support the President's course because they see real positive changes and experience the positive results of reforms.

According to a public opinion survey conducted in April 2026 at the request of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), the level of public trust in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stood at 86.7%.