Kazakhstan’s economy expands over 4% in early 2026
Kazakhstan’s short-term economic indicator (SEI) reached 104.2% in January–April 2026 compared to the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the strongest growth among Kazakhstan’s key economic sectors was recorded in construction, where the physical volume index reached 114.5%. Strong performance was also observed in transport and warehousing at 112%, trade at 105.1%, communications at 103.8%, and agriculture at 103.6%.
The slowest growth rate was recorded in industry, which posted 101.9%.
Among the regions, the highest SEI figures were recorded in Turkistan region at 125.2%, followed by Ulytau region at 120.4% and North Kazakhstan region at 120.3%.
Strong growth was also reported in Zhambyl region at 117.9%, Almaty region at 115.3%, and Astana at 113.4%.
Growth exceeding 110% was also recorded in Zhetysu region, Shymkent, and Almaty.
At the same time, several regions posted negative results. The short-term economic indicator stood at 97.8% in East Kazakhstan region, 94.7% in Akmola region, and 91.6% in West Kazakhstan region, while the lowest figure was recorded in Atyrau region at 88.2%.
The short-term economic indicator is used for the prompt assessment of the economy based on data from six key sectors — agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport, and communications. Together, these sectors account for more than 60% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.
As previously reported, Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reached 3.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.