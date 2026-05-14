Kazakhstan’s economy expands over 4% in early 2026

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the strongest growth among Kazakhstan’s key economic sectors was recorded in construction, where the physical volume index reached 114.5%. Strong performance was also observed in transport and warehousing at 112%, trade at 105.1%, communications at 103.8%, and agriculture at 103.6%.

The slowest growth rate was recorded in industry, which posted 101.9%.

Among the regions, the highest SEI figures were recorded in Turkistan region at 125.2%, followed by Ulytau region at 120.4% and North Kazakhstan region at 120.3%.

Strong growth was also reported in Zhambyl region at 117.9%, Almaty region at 115.3%, and Astana at 113.4%.

Growth exceeding 110% was also recorded in Zhetysu region, Shymkent, and Almaty.

At the same time, several regions posted negative results. The short-term economic indicator stood at 97.8% in East Kazakhstan region, 94.7% in Akmola region, and 91.6% in West Kazakhstan region, while the lowest figure was recorded in Atyrau region at 88.2%.

The short-term economic indicator is used for the prompt assessment of the economy based on data from six key sectors — agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport, and communications. Together, these sectors account for more than 60% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reached 3.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.