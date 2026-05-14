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    Kazakhstan’s economy expands over 4% in early 2026

    16:02, 14 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s short-term economic indicator (SEI) reached 104.2% in January–April 2026 compared to the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s economy expands over 4% in early 2026
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the strongest growth among Kazakhstan’s key economic sectors was recorded in construction, where the physical volume index reached 114.5%. Strong performance was also observed in transport and warehousing at 112%, trade at 105.1%, communications at 103.8%, and agriculture at 103.6%.

    The slowest growth rate was recorded in industry, which posted 101.9%.

    Among the regions, the highest SEI figures were recorded in Turkistan region at 125.2%, followed by Ulytau region at 120.4% and North Kazakhstan region at 120.3%.

    Strong growth was also reported in Zhambyl region at 117.9%, Almaty region at 115.3%, and Astana at 113.4%.

    Growth exceeding 110% was also recorded in Zhetysu region, Shymkent, and Almaty.

    At the same time, several regions posted negative results. The short-term economic indicator stood at 97.8% in East Kazakhstan region, 94.7% in Akmola region, and 91.6% in West Kazakhstan region, while the lowest figure was recorded in Atyrau region at 88.2%.

    The short-term economic indicator is used for the prompt assessment of the economy based on data from six key sectors — agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport, and communications. Together, these sectors account for more than 60% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reached 3.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

    Economy Statistics Kazakhstan GDP Regions
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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