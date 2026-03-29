Beijing marks Nauryz festivities with cultural showcase

A traditional Kazakh yurt served as the event's centerpiece, with batyrs (brave warriors) in national armor standing guard at the entrance. The festival program combined charity, gastronomy, and a concert program.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China organized a charity fair. An exhibition of Kazakhstan-made products was also organized. Guests had the opportunity to view items crafted by Kazakhstani artisans.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

Opening the event, Shahrat Nuryshev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China, emphasized the profound philosophy of the holiday, which invites people to remember kindness, value charity, and live in harmony with nature.

“In the people’s understanding, the steppe tulip, a symbol of genuine spring, has become the main emblem of Nauryz Holiday in the Great Steppe. It is symbolic that the celebration of Nauryz in Beijing is taking place as part of the Year of Kazakh-Chinese Culture,” he noted.

A special moment of the festival was Tusau Kesu (the first steps ceremony), conducted by the head of the Kazakhstani diplomatic mission for three young compatriots, symbolizing their confident stride into the future.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

Young dance ensembles and artists from the state academic concert organization Qazaqconcert set the festive mood. The state folk ensemble Astana Sazy, the ballet troupe Gulder, and other performers delighted the audience with their artistry. Active recreation enthusiasts competed in the national games: asyq atu, arqan tartu, and togyz qumalaq.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

The festival was attended by representatives of Chinese government agencies, foreign ambassadors, Kazakhstanis living in China, as well as residents and guests of the capital. The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstani servicemen of the Armed Forces celebrated Nauryz holiday in the Golan Heights by organizing a cultural and educational event for the international mission members.