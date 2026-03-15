Kazakhstanis cast referendum ballots in London

Voters are coming in various ways: some cast their ballots alone, while others are accompanied by family members. Among them are many young people studying at British universities, as well as those who traveled from other cities to vote.

The first person to cast a ballot was Ruslan Shayakhynuly, a PhD student in the Chemical Engineering Department at University College London.

"This is a responsible step for our country, defining the vector of its future development. In my view, every citizen of the Republic should vote and thereby take part in the country's destiny," he said.

Ruslan has been studying in London for four years and never misses a vote. For him, this is not only an opportunity to express his civic stance but also a chance to meet fellow compatriots, talk, and exchange news.

Photo credit: Timur Dyussekeyev/Qazinform

For the guests, the embassy set a table with dishes of national cuisine. Visitors are welcomed with traditional pastries, sweets, and hot tea.

"It was important for me to take part in the vote in person. I am interested in the changes taking place in the country and wanted to express my civic stance," Kuat Serikov, a master's student at Brunel University of London and director of the London Kazakh Centre public initiative, told Qazinform.

According to him, participating in the vote is an opportunity for every citizen to contribute to the country's development. He also underlined the vital role of the youth, noting that the future largely depends on their activity and responsibility.

Photo credit: Timur Dyussekeyev/Qazinform

Referendum Polling Station No. 408 is located in the heart of London at 125 Pall Mall. To obtain a ballot, a voter shall present a document proving their Kazakhstan citizenship.

Voting will continue until 8:00 PM local time, which corresponds to 1:00 AM Astana time. After the voting concludes and the ballots are counted, the results will be sent to the Central Referendum Commission via airmail.

As of 6:00 PM Astana time, 70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in the Constitutional Referendum.