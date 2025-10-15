Kazakhstanis can join parliamentary reform discussion via e-Otinish, eGov platforms

On his Telegram channel, the State Counselor reminded that at the 1st meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of citizens’ involvement in the discussion of the upcoming parliamentary reform.

“In line with the President's directive, a public campaign has been launched to collect citizen proposals for improving the parliamentary system via the e-Otinish and eGov platforms. In the section titled "Parliamentary Reform," citizens can submit their ideas and contribute to the modernization of the country's political system,” Karin writes.

He noted that the implementation of the parliamentary reform through the open dialogue between the state and society fully complies with the President’s Hearing State concept.

Earlier, State Counselor Erlan Karin commented on the results of the first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on October 14.