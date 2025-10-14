State Counselor highlights unchangeability of 'Strong President – Influential Parliament – Subordinate Government' principle

“The Working Group on Parliamentary Reform has held today its first meeting with the participation of the Head of State. In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the parliamentary reform is not limited to a mechanical abolition of the Senate, but it is aimed at further modernization of the country’s political system,” Erlan Karin posted on his Telegram.

Karin emphasizes that the main state-building principle “Strong President – Influential Parliament – Subordinate Government” remains unchanged.

The implementation of the parliamentary reform requires amending some 40 articles of the Constitution. It will also affect around 10 constitutional laws and 50 codes and laws.