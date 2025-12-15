Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin finishes 6th at ISU Speed Skating World Cup
09:54, 15 December 2025
Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a top-ten finish at the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakhstani skater clocked the men's 500-meter race in 34.56 seconds, earning sixth place overall.
Victory went to Jordan Stolz of the U.S. with a time of 34.14 seconds. Poland’s Damian Żurek took second place, also posting 34.14 seconds, while Japan’s Yuta Hirose claimed the bronze medal with a time of 34.44 seconds.
