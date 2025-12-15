EN
    Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin finishes 6th at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

    09:54, 15 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a top-ten finish at the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani skater clocked the men's 500-meter race in 34.56 seconds, earning sixth place overall.

    Victory went to Jordan Stolz of the U.S. with a time of 34.14 seconds. Poland’s Damian Żurek took second place, also posting 34.14 seconds, while Japan’s Yuta Hirose claimed the bronze medal with a time of 34.44 seconds.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova has grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar.

    Speed Skating Sport Norway
    Nariman Mergalym
