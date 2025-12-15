Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin finishes 6th at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

The Kazakhstani skater clocked the men's 500-meter race in 34.56 seconds, earning sixth place overall.

Victory went to Jordan Stolz of the U.S. with a time of 34.14 seconds. Poland’s Damian Żurek took second place, also posting 34.14 seconds, while Japan’s Yuta Hirose claimed the bronze medal with a time of 34.44 seconds.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova has grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar.