EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away

    11:07, 3 June 2025

    Kazakhstani writer, poet and journalist Adolf Artsishevskiy has passed away, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

    The press service of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

    Adolf Artsishevskiy was a prominent writer, poet, journalist, translator and public figure, whose talent and works left an indelible mark on culture of Kazakhstan, reads the statement. “His works full of sincerity and love for his country inspired many generations”.

    Offering its condolences to the family members and close ones, the ministry added that Adolf Artsishevskiy will be always remembered as the master of the word and a man with a big heart.

    Earlier it was reported that famous Kazakhstani journalist Dias Akhmetsharip had passed away on May 22. 

    Society Death Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All