Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away

The press service of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Adolf Artsishevskiy was a prominent writer, poet, journalist, translator and public figure, whose talent and works left an indelible mark on culture of Kazakhstan, reads the statement. “His works full of sincerity and love for his country inspired many generations”.

Offering its condolences to the family members and close ones, the ministry added that Adolf Artsishevskiy will be always remembered as the master of the word and a man with a big heart.

Earlier it was reported that famous Kazakhstani journalist Dias Akhmetsharip had passed away on May 22.