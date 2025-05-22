Famous Kazakhstani journalist Dias Akhmetsharip passes away

He said Dias Akhmetsharip was always ready to lend a helping hand. He generously shared his practice and knowledge. He always respected both the older and younger generations. He was dedicated to sports, his work is worthily acknowledged by generations, Meiram Sapargali said.

It was earlier reported, Dias Akhmetsharip fell into a coma following a stroke during a business trip to Aktau in early May. On May 17, he was airlifted to Astana. All this time he has been in coma.

As written before, outstanding Kazakh journalist and prominent statesman, Editor-in-Chief of Vremya Socio-Political Newspaper, Lev Tarakov, has passed away at the age of 59.