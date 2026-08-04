Kazakhstani wrestlers win three medals at international tournament in Türkiye

Kazakhstani athletes won two silver medals and one bronze medal in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling competitions.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Bakytzhan Kabdyl claimed a silver medal in the 63 kg weight category.

In freestyle wrestling, Alan Oralbek earned silver in the 61 kg category, while Dias Sagdatov took bronze in the 79 kg category.

The tournament brought together 433 athletes from 24 countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a Kazakh athlete takes bronze at the Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan.