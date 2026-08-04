Kazakh athlete takes bronze at Seven Lakes 2026 ECO Half Marathon in Tajikistan

Tajik runners secured the top two places in the 21-km race, while Abdrakhmanov finished third.

The Kazakh athlete took up competitive running just two years ago. His international debut came at the Zaamin Ultra 2024 marathon in Uzbekistan, where he finished second in the 21-km race.

Photo credit: from Orazbek Abdrakhmanov's personal archive

Photo credit: from Orazbek Abdrakhmanov's personal archive

"I first learned about the Seven Lakes 2026 eco-marathon during the Shagan Tau 2026 tournament in Zhetysu region, where athletes from Tajikistan were also competing. I decided to take part to gain international racing experience. The marathon was held on August 1-2 in one of Tajikistan's most scenic locations — the Seven Lakes area in the heart of the Fann Mountains. The event brings together athletes, tourists, and supporters of a healthy lifestyle from many countries. I'm delighted to have finished among the medalists and to have represented Kazakhstan with pride on the international stage," Abdrakhmanov said.

The event brought together more than 200 athletes from 18 countries, who competed over 3 km, 10 km and 21 km distances.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China’s Team Resilience advances to the Dota 2 semifinals at the Games of the Future 2026.