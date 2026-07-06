Kazakhstani wrestlers bag 2 gold medals at Asian U20 Championships

Competing on July 5, Kazakhstan's young wrestlers secured two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze, according to the National Olympic Committee.

In the 61 kg weight category, Bekassyl Assambek captured the gold medal after defeating India's Pushpa in the final.

Nurdaulet Seilbekov also topped the podium, winning the 74 kg title with a victory over Iran's Mohammad Mamivand in the championship bout.

Kazakhstan's Beibarys Yergali earned the silver medal in the 92 kg division after falling to Turkmenistan's Dovletgeldy Muradov in the final.

Meanwhile, Askhab Khadzhiev secured the bronze medal in the 86 kg category, defeating India's Sahil Dalal in the third-place match.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan national freestyle wrestling team added three medals to the country’s tally at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championship, in Pattaya, Thailand.