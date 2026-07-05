Kazakhstan bags three more medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

Sunkar Seidakhmet lost in the men’s 70 kg final to India’s Sumit Kumar Laxman Bharskar to win silver.

Samir Dursunov fell short against China’s Yan Yuanchun in the decisive bout in the men’s 97 kg to take home silver.

Aibek Kaliakhmet defeated Uzbekistan’s Amirbek Urdushev to secure bronze in the men’s 97 kg finals.

Notably, the women’s national team of Kazakhstan earned five medals at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing two silver and three bronze.