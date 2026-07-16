Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 6 medals at Hungary ranking tournament

Assyl Aitakyn (61 kg) of Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal after defeating Tolga Ozbek of Türkiye in the final. Adilet Almukhamedov took bronze in the same division.

Nurkozha Kaipanov advanced to the final in the 74 kg category, where he lost to Feng Lu of China to earn the silver medal.

Bronze medals went to Nurdanat Aitanov and Meirambek Kartbay in the 57 kg division, along with Nachyn Kuular in the 65 kg category.

Competition resumes on July 16, with freestyle wrestlers set to compete in the 79 kg, 92 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg weight classes. The women's tournament will begin the same day.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three Kazakh boxers had won gold medals at the Asian U19 Boxing Championships in Jakarta.