Kazakhstani winners of international olympiads to be granted up to 6.5M tenge

The corresponding decree, dated March 30, 2026, takes effect on April 21.

According to the new regulations, the Ministry of Enlightenment is the official body responsible for issuing the payments. The rewards are personal, assigned only for achievements within the current year, and cannot be awarded twice within the same year. Only citizens of Kazakhstan are eligible.

Candidates for the payments include winners and medalists of international olympiads in general education subjects, international scientific project competitions, and their mentor-teachers. To participate, candidates must complete an application, with data for minors confirmed by their legal representatives.

The payment amounts remain fixed based on the level of achievement. First-degree diploma and gold medal holders will receive 1,500 monthly calculation indices (MCI) – 6,487,500 tenge. For a second-degree diploma and silver medal, the reward is 1,000 MCIs (KZT 4,325,000), and for a third-degree diploma and bronze medal, it is 500 MCIs (KZT 2,162,500).

Payments for winners of international scientific project competitions are also established at 1,500 MCIs for a first-degree diploma and a gold medal.

Teachers who train international winners and medalists will also receive rewards. The amounts are tied to their base salaries. For students with gold medals, teachers get 26.5 times the base salary; for silver, 17.5 times; and for bronze, 8.5 times. Similar payments are provided for teachers who mentor winners of international scientific project competitions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan ranks among the global top 20 for education, beating Poland and the UAE.