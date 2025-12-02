Kazakhstani veteran athletes shine at Asian Masters Athletics Championship

The tournament proved highly successful for the veteran athletes, who climbed the podium 67 times, holding the flag of Kazakhstan. The team's success resulted in 23 gold, 23 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

Among the champions are 78-year-old Amegulsin Mussulmanova (a multiple Asian champion), 78-year-old Marat Baltabayev (a three-time Asian champion), and 67-year-old Sergey Polikarpov (a three-time Asian champion and record holder), to name but a few.

Kazakhstani track and field athletes achieved an outstanding fifth place in the overall team medal count at the Asian Championship, surpassing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and China.

