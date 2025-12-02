EN
    Kazakhstani veteran athletes shine at Asian Masters Athletics Championship

    19:56, 2 December 2025

    Kazakhstan's thirty-eight athletes aged 35 to 78 competed in the Asian Masters Athletics Championship 2025 in Chennai, India, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/valeryzhumadilov

    The tournament proved highly successful for the veteran athletes, who climbed the podium 67 times, holding the flag of Kazakhstan. The team's success resulted in 23 gold, 23 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

    Among the champions are 78-year-old Amegulsin Mussulmanova (a multiple Asian champion), 78-year-old Marat Baltabayev (a three-time Asian champion), and 67-year-old Sergey Polikarpov (a three-time Asian champion and record holder), to name but a few.

    Kazakhstani track and field athletes achieved an outstanding fifth place in the overall team medal count at the Asian Championship, surpassing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and China.

    As Qazinform previously reported, the National Weightlifting Championships kicked off in Astana.

