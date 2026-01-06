Kazakhstani tennis players successfully start in Australia

World No. 5 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made a successful start to the 2026 season. In the second round, Rybakina defeated China’s Zhang Shuai (No. 79 WTA) in straight sets, 6–3, 7–5. In the third round, she will face the winner of the match between Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Paula Badosa of Spain.

In doubles, the Kazakh-Serbian duo of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic, runners-up at Roland Garros 2025, cruised to a convincing quarterfinal win over Russians Ekaterina Alexandrova and Mirra Andreeva, 6–1, 6–3. Their opponents for the semifinals have yet to be determined.

Yulia Putintseva (No. 74 WTA) started her campaign with a 6–2, 6–4 win over American Hailey Baptiste (No. 65 WTA). She entered the main draw as a lucky loser, replacing Karolina Pliskova, who withdrew due to injury. In the second round, Putintseva will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (No. 26 WTA).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova has made a strong start to the season by winning the W15 Ahmedabad Tournament 2026 in India.