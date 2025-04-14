Kazakhstani tennis players learn their standings in updated ATP rankings

Jannik Sinner of Italy retained his top spot. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain moved up to the 2nd line. Alexander Zverev of Germany is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik lost two spots landing the 78th line in the updated ATP Singles Rankings. Alexander Shevchenko jumped two spots to earn the 104th line. Dmitry Popko lost two lines landing the 161st standing. Mikhail Kukushkin lost five spots and slid to No. 167 in the ATP Singles Ranking. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan retained the 179th line.

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia dominate the ATP Doubles Rankings, while Harri Heliovaara of Finland is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov skyrocketed three spots landing the 100th in the ATP’s Doubles Rankings, while Alexander Bublik – 130th.

As reported earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association has released the updated singles and doubles rankings ahead of the main draw at the Stuttgart Open in Germany.