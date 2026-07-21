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    Kazakhstani tennis player claims comeback victory in Portugal

    23:12, 21 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov has advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Estoril, Portugal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Timofey Skatov
    Photo source: ktf.kz

    In his opening match, Timofey Skatov fought back from a set down to defeat the Netherlands' Jesper de Jong, ranked 98th in the world.

    The world No. 163, Skatov, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, lost the first set but turned the match around to clinch victory with a final score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

    The match lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes. During that time, the Kazakhstani athlete did not record any aces, committed three double faults, and converted five of eight break-point opportunities.

    In the second round, Skatov will face the tournament's top seed – world No. 14 Andrey Rublev of Russia.

    Earlier, Yulia Putintseva advanced to the Round of 16 in Hamburg.

    Kazakhstan Tennis Sport Portugal
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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