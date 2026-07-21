Kazakhstani tennis player claims comeback victory in Portugal

In his opening match, Timofey Skatov fought back from a set down to defeat the Netherlands' Jesper de Jong, ranked 98th in the world.

The world No. 163, Skatov, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, lost the first set but turned the match around to clinch victory with a final score of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The match lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes. During that time, the Kazakhstani athlete did not record any aces, committed three double faults, and converted five of eight break-point opportunities.

In the second round, Skatov will face the tournament's top seed – world No. 14 Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Earlier, Yulia Putintseva advanced to the Round of 16 in Hamburg.