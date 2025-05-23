Kazakhstani swimmers’ results at tournament in Spain

Propelling to the Final A, Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin finished fifth in the men’s 50 m butterfly event.

Other Kazakhstan’s swimmers competed in Final B events, with Adelaida Pchelintseva finishing 14th in the 50 m breaststroke event, Xeniya Ignatova placing 12th in the 100 m backstroke race, Arsen Kozhakhmetov taking 11th in the 100 m breaststroke event, and Sofya Spodarenko coming in 15th in the 100 m butterfly race.

As reported earlier, Adilbek Mussin has set a new national record.