Kazakhstani swimmers’ results at tournament in Spain
12:15, 23 May 2025
The 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour wrapped up in Barcelona, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Propelling to the Final A, Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin finished fifth in the men’s 50 m butterfly event.
Other Kazakhstan’s swimmers competed in Final B events, with Adelaida Pchelintseva finishing 14th in the 50 m breaststroke event, Xeniya Ignatova placing 12th in the 100 m backstroke race, Arsen Kozhakhmetov taking 11th in the 100 m breaststroke event, and Sofya Spodarenko coming in 15th in the 100 m butterfly race.
As reported earlier, Adilbek Mussin has set a new national record.