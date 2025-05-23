EN
    Kazakhstani swimmers’ results at tournament in Spain

    12:15, 23 May 2025

    The 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour wrapped up in Barcelona, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Propelling to the Final A, Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin finished fifth in the men’s 50 m butterfly event.

    Other Kazakhstan’s swimmers competed in Final B events, with Adelaida Pchelintseva finishing 14th in the 50 m breaststroke event, Xeniya Ignatova placing 12th in the 100 m backstroke race, Arsen Kozhakhmetov taking 11th in the 100 m breaststroke event, and Sofya Spodarenko coming in 15th in the 100 m butterfly race.

    As reported earlier, Adilbek Mussin has set a new national record. 

