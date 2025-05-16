Kazakh swimmer sets new country record
17:11, 16 May 2025
One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.
Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.
