    Kazakh swimmer sets new country record

    17:11, 16 May 2025

    One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Swimmer
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.

    Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan grabbed another gold at the  World Taekwondo Championships.

