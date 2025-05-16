Kazakh swimmer sets new country record

He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.

Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan grabbed another gold at the World Taekwondo Championships.