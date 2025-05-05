Kazakhstani swimmers claim 8 medals at Acropolis Swim Open in Greece

Adilbek Mussin clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly and added a silver in the 50m butterfly.

Xeniya Ignatova dominated the backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m distances.

Aibat Myrzamuratov secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Adelaida Pchelintseva claimed second place in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Bronze medals went to Maxim Skazobtsov in the 100m butterfly and Myrzamuratov again in the 50m breaststroke.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Eduard Kim has taken a bronze medal at the Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025.