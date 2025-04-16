Kazakhstani Eduard Kim takes bronze at Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025

Kazakhstan's Eduard Kim finished third at the tournament.

The athlete won a bronze medal in the technical programme scoring 211.2383 points.

China's Muye Guo took gold with 224.5450 points. Silver medal went to Ranjuo Tomblin from Great Britain, who scored 218.7650 points.

Other Kazakh swimmers - Aldiyar Ramazanov and Viktor Druzin - finished sixth and eighth respectively.