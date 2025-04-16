EN
    Kazakhstani Eduard Kim takes bronze at Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025

    23:29, 16 April 2025

    From April 11 to 13, Egypt's Somabay hosted the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan's Eduard Kim finished third at the tournament.

    The athlete won a bronze medal in the technical programme scoring 211.2383 points.

    China's Muye Guo took gold with 224.5450 points. Silver medal went to Ranjuo Tomblin from Great Britain, who scored 218.7650 points.

    Other Kazakh swimmers - Aldiyar Ramazanov and  Viktor Druzin - finished sixth and eighth respectively.

     

    Sport Kazakhstan Society Swimming
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
